Dodging a few afternoon downpours as we head into the Fourth of July

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had lots of clouds, but not much in the way of rainfall today across the Piney Woods. Given how hot it has been recently, it is nice to see no heat advisory products out for our part of the state as the heat will not be as oppressive this week.

It will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy overnight with lows in the middle 70′s.

If you have outdoor plans for the Fourth of July, keep in mind that some of you will be dodging a few scattered showers and thunderstorms as we have the odds of rain at 30%. The best time to come across a passing downpour will be in the mid-to-late afternoon hours, say from 3-6 p.m.

The good news is that First Alert Radar will dry up and we will be in good shape for the firework shows going off across east Texas in the mid-evening hours. However, it will be warm and muggy with firework temperatures in the lower-to-middle 80′s.

With the ridge of high pressure having moved away, we will see a better influx of Gulf moisture enhance the sea breeze front over the next few days. This will lead to daily rain chances entering the picture with scattered downpours in play each day this week.

The best time to get a cooling thunderstorm or passing showers will be in the mid-to-late afternoon hours before they wane with the loss of daytime heating.

Outside of any rain showers, it will be hot and humid this week with highs in the middle 90′s and lows in the middle 70′s.

There are signs that a developing heat dome will strengthen and move back over Texas by this weekend, leading to the return of hotter temperatures, while also taking away our daily rain chances.

