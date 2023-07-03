Kilgore police asking for info on missing 24 year old

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has gone missing from the Kilgore area, police say.

James “Bud” Schilling, 24, has been reported missing. He was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Road. Police say he has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his chest and arms. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and is described as having an average build.

If you have any information about Schilling’s location, please call police dispatch at 903-212-9031.

