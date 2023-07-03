Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches ISD demolishes old school building
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Demolition of Nacogdoches ISD Lenvill B. Martin building continues this week.

The former middle school campus was nearly 60 years old, located between North Fredonia and Hughes Streets.

Trustees approved using $745,000 to demolish the Martin building and the former Carpenter Elementary School located on Leroy Street.

Carpenter closed in 2022 after the completion of the new campus located on South East Stallings Drive

