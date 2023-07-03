Nonprofit offers free grief counseling for Nacogdoches, Lufkin residents

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This summer, Heart to Heart Hospice of Nacogdoches is holding free grief support group sessions for their community to help residents deal with the loss of a loved one.

“Grief is everywhere. Loss is everywhere. It’s not just after we lose a loved one,” Bereavement Counselor Grant Howarth said.

Howarth has been in his position for the last 5 years and said he wanted to create a space for people in his community to express themselves and, “learn about grief, learn about what it is, learn what it does to ourselves, to our bodies, to our friends, to our relationships.”

According to Eterneva.com, more than 57 % of Americans reported experiencing a major loss over the last three years.

32 percent experienced the loss of a family member or close friend. 20% experienced the death of a pet. 3% expired the loss of a spouse or partner. 2% experienced the loss of a child.

Howarth will be leading a free six-week grief support group in Nacogdoches and Lufkin offering open discussion and creative endeavors.

“Death isn’t a monster. Yes, it hurts, and yes, it’s scary, but I want people to know they’re not alone in it,” said Howarth.

Howarth also said providing free sessions also helps increase mental healthcare access.

“Sometimes counseling is just expensive. Sometimes people don’t have the resources to pay for counseling services. Not every counselor is approved through every insurance provider,” said Howarth.

Howarth hopes the sessions help normalize the grieving process and “to really create a community where we can come together, understand each other journeys, and learn a little bit more about ourselves

To register for a free Heart to Heart grief support group, call 936-699-6001. The deadline to join is July 7; sessions begin July 18.

