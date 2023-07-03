Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Vince Gill announced as Neal McCoy's special guest for 2023 East Texas Angel Network concert

Vince Gill announced as Neal McCoy’s special guest for 2023 East Texas Angel Network concert
Vince Gill announced as Neal McCoy’s special guest for 2023 East Texas Angel Network concert(WVLT)
By Blake Holland
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Grammy Award-winning singer Vince Gill will join East Texas native Neal McCoy at this year’s East Texas Angel Network concert.

McCoy made the announcement during his Monday morning Pledge of Allegiance livestream on Facebook.

“We’ve had a lot of great shows, but this will be something to top it all off,” McCoy said. “You’ll be absolutely blown away at how personable he is.”

Gill, 66, is known for hits like “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away.”

The annual benefit concert is set to happen Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. at the Belcher Center in Longview. Tickets go on sale to the public on July 5. You can get them by calling 903-233-3080 or by clicking here.

The East Texas Angel Network was established in 1995 by McCoy and his wife, Melinda, who both wanted to support the families of children with severe medical needs. The benefit concert is one of their major fundraisers, along with the annual golf tournament and sponsors’ dinner.

