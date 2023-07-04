Crockett Police evacuate apartment complex during search for armed robber

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Police arrested a man at a Crockett apartment complex in connection to an armed robbery that happened nearby.

According to Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith, officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Cole Creek Lane Tuesday morning around 6 a.m.

Police were there on the search for a suspect believed to have robbed a nearby truck stop while armed.

While at the truck stop police were able to watch surveillance footage that showed the suspect and their vehicle. Police came to the apartment complex when the suspect’s vehicle was spotted there.

According to a post on the Crockett Police Department’s Facebook page, police ordered some residents to stay indoors or evacuate their apartments.

Chief Smith confirmed they arrested the suspect at the apartment complex.

“He was taken into custody,” said Smith, “On aggravated robbery and felon in possession of firearm charges. And that’s, that’s currently where we’re at. We’ve executed a search warrant, recovered what we believe to be the weapon, the cash that was stolen, and some other items of evidence.”

At this time the suspect’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.