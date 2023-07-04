Early evening showers and storms will wane just in time for firework shows in deep east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - While mother nature provided a few fireworks of her own this afternoon, all the fireworks in our night sky this evening will be the man-made rocket launchers that are the good variety. Any ongoing pockets of rain this evening should fizzle quickly by sunset, setting the stage for a rain-free night of fireworks in east Texas.

It will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy overnight with lows in the middle 70′s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with a 30% chance of scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms to cool a few communities down. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid with highs in the middle 90′s.

With the ridge of high pressure having moved away, we will see a better influx of Gulf moisture enhance the sea breeze front over the next few days. This will keep daily rain chances in play through the rest of the week with the best chances to get wet coming now through Thursday.

The best time to get a cooling thunderstorm or passing showers will be in the mid-to-late afternoon hours before they wane with the loss of daytime heating.

Outside of any rain showers, it will be hot and humid this week with highs in the middle 90′s and lows in the middle 70′s.

There are signs that a developing heat dome will strengthen and move back over Texas by this weekend, leading to the return of hotter temperatures, while also taking away our daily rain chances. This will lead to daytime highs climbing back into the upper 90′s with heat index values topping out over 105 and closer to 110-degrees. This will likely mean we will see the return of heat advisories for deep east Texas by this weekend and beyond.

