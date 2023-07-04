Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few overnight thunderstorms are quickly dying out early this morning, then it will be another warm, muggy start.  Partly cloudy skies are expected today with another chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up again this afternoon.  Temperatures will still reach the mid 90s today, but those lucky enough to see the rain, will also see a nice cool down.  The chance for afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms sticks around for a few more days and then the rain chances dwindle away as we head into the weekend.  That means temperatures will be warming up quickly through early next week.

