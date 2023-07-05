Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 killed, 7 injured in shootings in Boston, Brockton, officials say

Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Five people were wounded and two were arrested following a shooting early Wednesday in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan, police said. One person was killed and two others injured in a separate shooting in Brockton, south of Boston.

In Boston, three of the five shooting victims were transported to hospitals, but none of the injuries were believed to be life threatening, officials said. Two people were arrested and two guns were recovered, but no one was charged in the shootings, said Boston police spokesperson Kim Tavares.

Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

In Brockton, one person was killed and two people injured, according to the Plymouth County district attorney.

Police were actively investigating both shootings.

