Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin police arrest 2 allegedly found with meth, crack during traffic stop

Christopher Dolman
Christopher Dolman(Angelina County Jail)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two men were arrested on multiple drug charges after evading a traffic stop early Wednesday.

William Kincaide, 55, and Christopher Dolman, 53, have been arrested and charged with delivery of multiple narcotics and evading arrest after a 1 a.m. traffic incident, according to a City of Lufkin release. It reportedly began as an attempted traffic stop after officers observed a sedan travelling at 90 to 100 m.p.h. on Frank Avenue and running red lights.

After neglecting to stop for the officers, the sedan stopped in front of a home on Berry Road, the release said. The driver, Kincaide, was taken into custody on the spot. Dolman fled on foot, but was soon found hiding under a building by officers and an assisting Angelina County sheriff’s deputy.

The release said that a lunch kit was found in the car containing six ounces of methamphetamine, .96 ounces of crack cocaine, a small Listerine bottle of PCP, .18 ounces of ecstasy, and 1.26 ounces of marijuana. A loaded handgun was reportedly found as well.

The drugs and gun allegedly found in Dolman and Kincaide's car.
The drugs and gun allegedly found in Dolman and Kincaide's car.(City of Lufkin)

According to the release, the drugs were packaged to sell, prompting delivery charges for both men in addition to evading arrest. No bonds have yet been set for the men.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting Fort Worth, Texas may have been related to a neighborhood July 4th...
Shots fired into crowd of hundreds after Texas holiday festival leave 3 dead, 8 injured
Crockett PD at Cole Creek apartments
Crockett police evacuate apartment complex during search for armed robber
The rescue houses 27 species.
Woodville rescuer protects, re-homes 27 species of exotic animals
Lufkin man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop in Angelina County
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones
The Stew Review: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a fitting, touching coda for the iconic adventurer
Stone Fort bourbon.
SFA partners with Sisterdale Distilling Co.
Helping Other People Eat Food Pantry has received a large non-perishable food donation.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches food pantry receives large donation from local church
WebXtra: Nacogdoches food pantry receives large donation from local church