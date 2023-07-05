Lufkin police arrest 2 allegedly found with meth, crack during traffic stop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two men were arrested on multiple drug charges after evading a traffic stop early Wednesday.

William Kincaide, 55, and Christopher Dolman, 53, have been arrested and charged with delivery of multiple narcotics and evading arrest after a 1 a.m. traffic incident, according to a City of Lufkin release. It reportedly began as an attempted traffic stop after officers observed a sedan travelling at 90 to 100 m.p.h. on Frank Avenue and running red lights.

After neglecting to stop for the officers, the sedan stopped in front of a home on Berry Road, the release said. The driver, Kincaide, was taken into custody on the spot. Dolman fled on foot, but was soon found hiding under a building by officers and an assisting Angelina County sheriff’s deputy.

The release said that a lunch kit was found in the car containing six ounces of methamphetamine, .96 ounces of crack cocaine, a small Listerine bottle of PCP, .18 ounces of ecstasy, and 1.26 ounces of marijuana. A loaded handgun was reportedly found as well.

The drugs and gun allegedly found in Dolman and Kincaide's car. (City of Lufkin)

According to the release, the drugs were packaged to sell, prompting delivery charges for both men in addition to evading arrest. No bonds have yet been set for the men.

