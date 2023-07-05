Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Armed robbery suspected arrested by Crockett Police Department

(Crockett Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - Crockett Police Department responded to an Xpress Truck Stop in reference to an armed robbery that had recently occurred early morning Tuesday.

Initial investigations by responding officers concluded that the suspect entered the Xpress Truck Stop business, pointed a gun at employees, and stole cash from the register. The suspect then fled the scene in a blue SUV, which was later located at the Cole Creek Apartments parking lot.

Officers made contact with the occupants of the apartment unity the SUV was tied to and identified the suspect as Curtis Randle, 38, of Crockett. Upon obtaining a search warrant, officers located the stolen money, the handgun believed to have been used in the robbery, as well as other evidence.

Randle was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop in Angelina County
Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Murder suspect at large in San Augustine County, sheriff says
Crockett PD at Cole Creek apartments
Crockett police evacuate apartment complex during search for armed robber
Stone Fort bourbon.
SFA partners with Sisterdale Distilling Co.
Christopher Dolman
Lufkin police arrest 2 allegedly found with meth, crack during traffic stop

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-6-23
Thursday’s Weather: Another chance for rain today
Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Murder suspect at large in San Augustine County, sheriff says
Syncere Brown, 17, was killed in a mass shooting that happened at a Fourth of July block party...
Family of 17-year-old killed in Fourth of July mass shooting speaks out
Outgoing Tyler fire marshal appointed to same position for Smith County
Heat-related illnesses increasing in East Texas