Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Dallas Police are asking for help in identifying woman’s body found in 2020

Police found the body on August 18, 2020, in the 360 block of Pemberton Hill Road.
Police found the body on August 18, 2020, in the 360 block of Pemberton Hill Road.(Dallas PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman’s body they found in 2020.

Police found the body on Aug. 18, 2020, in the 360 block of Pemberton Hill Road.

A facial reconstruction of the woman was done by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say the woman is believed to be a 20 to 27-year-old Black woman who is 5 feet 1 inch tall with her toes painted metallic teal green.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at 214-920-5900 and select option one.

Please reference unexplained death case number 146095-2020.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting Fort Worth, Texas may have been related to a neighborhood July 4th...
Shots fired into crowd of hundreds after Texas holiday festival leave 3 dead, 8 injured
Crockett PD at Cole Creek apartments
Crockett police evacuate apartment complex during search for armed robber
The rescue houses 27 species.
Woodville rescuer protects, re-homes 27 species of exotic animals
Lufkin man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop in Angelina County
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

Christopher Dolman
Lufkin police arrest 2 allegedly found with meth, crack during traffic stop
Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones
The Stew Review: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a fitting, touching coda for the iconic adventurer
Houston Letter scam claims significant other is cheating; police say they are fake
The Brazos County Heath District says mosquito samples collected in the area have tested...
Mosquitoes in Brazos County test positive for West Nile Virus