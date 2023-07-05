Lufkin man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop in Angelina County

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies arrested a man for possession of a controlled substance after conducting a traffic stop on a motorcyclist that did not display a license plate on Monday July 3rd.

According to a press release by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Randy Lynn Tullos, 39, of Lufkin, was driving down Hwy 103 east of Lufkin in a black Suzuki motorcycle without license plates. Deputies pulled Tullos over and informed him of the violation. During the traffic stop deputies found that Tullos had an invalid drivers, no insurance, and that the Suzuki motorcycle was reported stolen by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office. Tullos was taken into custody and upon an initial search the deputies found a crystal like substance on Tullo’s person which was recognized by deputies as methamphetamine.

Tullos has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.