Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Man wins almost $400,000 in lottery a day after getting engaged

A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.(Iowa Lottery)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa won nearly $400,000 one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller popped the question to his girlfriend on June 22. The next day, he bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game at a Casey’s in Cascade.

Miller said the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The rescue houses 27 species.
Woodville rescuer protects, re-homes 27 species of exotic animals
A deadly shooting Fort Worth, Texas may have been related to a neighborhood July 4th...
Shooting after local festival leaves 3 dead and 8 injured in Texas, police say
Nacogdoches ISD demolishes old school building
Nacogdoches ISD demolishes old school building
Heart to Heart Hospice
Nonprofit offers free grief counseling for Nacogdoches, Lufkin residents

Latest News

East Texas native fights for freedom while living in Ukraine
Hundreds laced up their sneakers and donned red, white and blue to run, jog or walk in the...
6th annual ‘Freedom Fighter 5K’ held at Bergfeld Park
1 dead in Harrison County shooting
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
Biden speaks to NEA, celebrates Fourth at White House with service members