One more decent shot of cooling downpours is on the menu for Thursday before we dry out and heat up this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had some scattered downpours cool a few areas down this afternoon, while also providing some lawns and gardens with a much-needed drink of water.

Any pockets of rain ongoing early this evening will fizzle out, once we lose the heating of the day and the sun goes down beyond the western horizon.

It will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy overnight with lows in the middle 70′s.

Thursday will feature our last best chance to get in on some rain as it will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to cool a few communities down. Look for highs to be held down into the lower 90′s due to more clouds and pockets of rain in the area.

There are signs that a developing heat dome will strengthen and move back over Texas by this weekend, leading to the return of hotter temperatures, while also taking away our daily rain chances. This will lead to daytime highs climbing back into the upper 90′s with heat index values topping out over 105 and closer to 110-degrees. This will likely mean we will see the return of heat advisories for deep east Texas by this weekend and beyond.

With the heat ridge centered out in west Texas early next week, that would put us back in a northwest flow aloft, which means that a few thunderstorms could try to sneak in from north Texas, very similar to what we saw in June. Therefore, we will bring back some low-to-modest rain and thunderstorm opportunities starting on Tuesday and going into the middle of next week.

