Texas Rangers investigating ‘questionable death’ of 79-year-old man in Childress

By Vanessa Garcia and Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a “questionable death” in Childress, officials said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said Childress police brought in the Texas Rangers to look into the death of a 79-year-old man that happened Saturday.

Barkley said it is a “questionable death” but not necessarily a homicide.

Once the investigation is finished, the results will go to 100th Judicial District Attorney Luke Inman.

