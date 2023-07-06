Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Good Samaritans rescue five people in Galveston waters

Good Samaritans rescue
Good Samaritans rescue(KXII)
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Galveston, Texas (KXII) - At 9:41PM last night, the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston got a call that an 18-foot pleasure craft collided with a barge and capsized, leaving all five boaters injured and in the water without life jackets.

While the Coast Guard was en route with a 29-foot response boat and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, a nearby towing vessel pulled the five people out of the water.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported two of the injured boaters, one with a head injury and the other with a broken leg, to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

The other three boaters sustained minor injuries and were transported to Station Galveston by the response boat where they were then transferred to UTMB Galveston.

Everyone on the boat survived and are currently in stable condition. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Texas City personnel.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Murder suspect at large in San Augustine County, sheriff says
Lufkin man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop in Angelina County
Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found and arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
Stone Fort bourbon.
SFA partners with Sisterdale Distilling Co.
Christopher Dolman
Lufkin police arrest 2 allegedly found with meth, crack during traffic stop

Latest News

Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found and arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Angelina County man gets federal prison time for meth trafficking
Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter
WebXtra: Lufkin animal shelter sees large increase in strays after July Fourth
WebXtra: Lufkin animal shelter sees large increase in strays after July 4th
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-6-23
Thursday’s Weather: Another chance for rain today