Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975

Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing. (Source: CTV NETWORK/ONTARIO PROVINCIAL POLICE/DNA DOE PROJECT/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — A woman found dead in eastern Ontario 48 years ago has been identified as a Tennessee spa owner who disappeared on a trip to Montreal, and a Florida man who knew her has been charged in her murder, police said Wednesday.

The woman had been known for decades only as the “Nation River Lady” after the remains were found on May 3, 1975, floating in the Nation River, a short distance from a highway bridge near Casselman, Ontario.

Technology that uses DNA to find genetic matches led to identifying her as Jewell Parchman Langford, Ontario Provincial Police said at a news conference.

Detective Inspector Daniel Nadeau said the 48-year-old woman was a well-known member of the business community in Jackson, Tennessee, who co-owned a spa with her ex-husband.

She had travelled to Montreal in April 1975 and never returned home.

“At that time, her family in Tennessee had reported her missing,” said Nadeau. “While I cannot get into the specifics that will be entered at trial, I can tell you that the accused and the victim were known to each other.”

Rodney Nichols, 81, of Hollywood, Florida, was charged with murder last year, but the charge was not announced at the time so as to not jeopardize his extradition from the United States. Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported that Nichols has yet to appear in court in connection with the charge and has not entered a plea.

Police say Langford’s case was the first use in Canada of genetic forensic technology to identify a victim.

Other methods of identification, including creating a 3D facial approximation of her in 2017, were tried but had no success.

The Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto obtained a new DNA profile of the victim in 2019. The data was sent to a lab in California where matches were made to two individuals in a family DNA tree.

The DNA Doe Project, which works to identify victims in cold cases, said Ontario police contacted them for help and the victim’s DNA profile was uploaded to genetic genealogy databases in 2020. The organization’s volunteers identified Langford as a likely candidate within a few weeks.

Ontario’s chief coroner, Dr. Dirk Huyer, said the DNA profile was used to help establish possible connections between the victim and others.

DNA samples were then obtained from the surviving relatives of Langford, including her nieces, Huyer said.

Police say Langford’s remains were repatriated to the United States in 2022, and a memorial service and burial were held for her.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop in Angelina County
Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Murder suspect at large in San Augustine County, sheriff says
Crockett PD at Cole Creek apartments
Crockett police evacuate apartment complex during search for armed robber
Stone Fort bourbon.
SFA partners with Sisterdale Distilling Co.
Christopher Dolman
Lufkin police arrest 2 allegedly found with meth, crack during traffic stop

Latest News

Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found and arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme...
Kangaroo, alpaca among more than 30 animals seized from trailer, officials say
Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground...
7 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into school in Wimbledon, not far from tennis tournament
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
Fire chief says 2 firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars