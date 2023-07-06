Murder suspect found and arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A murder suspect that has been on the loose is now under custody according to the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a social media post on the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page, Kenavion Marquise Baker, 26, of Shreveport, has been found and is custody.

Baker was reportedly traveling on foot and possibly armed and dangerous.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

