Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Murder suspect found and arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office

Kenavion Marquise Baker
Kenavion Marquise Baker(San Augustine County Sheriff's office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A murder suspect that has been on the loose is now under custody according to the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a social media post on the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page, Kenavion Marquise Baker, 26, of Shreveport, has been found and is custody.

Baker was reportedly traveling on foot and possibly armed and dangerous.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop in Angelina County
Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Murder suspect at large in San Augustine County, sheriff says
Crockett PD at Cole Creek apartments
Crockett police evacuate apartment complex during search for armed robber
Stone Fort bourbon.
SFA partners with Sisterdale Distilling Co.
Christopher Dolman
Lufkin police arrest 2 allegedly found with meth, crack during traffic stop

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-6-23
Thursday’s Weather: Another chance for rain today
Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Murder suspect at large in San Augustine County, sheriff says
Syncere Brown, 17, was killed in a mass shooting that happened at a Fourth of July block party...
Family of 17-year-old killed in Fourth of July mass shooting speaks out
Outgoing Tyler fire marshal appointed to same position for Smith County