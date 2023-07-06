Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Murder suspect at large in San Augustine County, sheriff says

He may be armed and dangerous, the sheriff said.
Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert about a suspect they are looking for in the county.

The post by the sheriff said that there is a murder suspect at large in the county. They describe him as a tall black male, about six feet, three inches tall. He weighs about 150 pounds. He may be wearing camo pants and a black hoodie.

He was last seen around 517 Price Drive in San Augustine. He may be armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said, so everyone in the area should keep their doors locked.

Call the sheriff’s office if you see anything unusual.

