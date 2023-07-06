Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Post-prom shooting suspects arraigned in Jasper County

Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Three men who were arrested in connection with the shooting of 11 people at an after-prom party in Jasper have been arraigned.

Cheston Hartsfield, Cameron Hartsfield, and Tyler Porter were arraigned Thursday in Jasper County, according to the district clerk.

Thomas Hickman’s arraignment has been rescheduled for Oct. 5, the clerk said.

All four men were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity after an incident reportedly erupted at an after-prom party that was being held at a residence on County Road 263. There were adults at the party, the sheriff said, and between 100 to 250 people are thought to have been in attendance, according to a sheriff’s office post.

The sheriff says that the shootings appear to have been the result of an ongoing feud between two groups.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Murder suspect at large in San Augustine County, sheriff says
Lufkin man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop in Angelina County
Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found and arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
Stone Fort bourbon.
SFA partners with Sisterdale Distilling Co.
Christopher Dolman
Lufkin police arrest 2 allegedly found with meth, crack during traffic stop

Latest News

UPS Practice Strike
Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter
East Texas animal shelters see large increases in strays after July Fourth
UPS union workers take part in a "practice picket" outside the UPS facility on Lyons Ave. in...
UPS union workers in Tyler prepare for possible strike
Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found and arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office