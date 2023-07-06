Rain chances will be going down, but not out, as we round out the week, head into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today was our best day of rainfall coverage across the Piney Woods of deep east Texas this week. An influx of deep, tropical moisture combined with daytime heating to generate a large swatch of rain and cooling thunderstorms along the sea breeze.

We look for any rain that is out there to fizzle in the next hour or two, once we lose the heating of the day and the sun goes down beyond the western horizon.

It will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy overnight with lows in the middle 70′s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a 20% chance of isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 90′s.

There are signs that a developing heat dome will strengthen and move back over Texas by this weekend. However, it now appears that the center of the heat dome will be well to our west, which means it should not get nearly as hot and it will also allow us to see low-end rain chances remain in play.

Less rain and more heat, though, may mean the return of heat advisories this weekend or early next week with daytime highs climbing into the upper 90′s and heat indices soaring back into the 105 to 110-degree range.

With the heat ridge centered out in west Texas early next week, that would put us back in a northwest flow aloft, which means that a few thunderstorms could try to sneak in from north Texas, very similar to what we saw in June. Therefore, we will keep in low-to-modest rain and thunderstorm opportunities on Sunday through Tuesday to account for any ripple or storm complex that may move into our part of the state from the northwest.

