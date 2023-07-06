UPS union workers in Tyler prepare for possible strike

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Before the workday even started, a group of UPS workers in Tyler were already putting in work Thursday morning to send a message to their employer.

“What do we want? Contract! When do we want it? Now!”

The practice picket came amidst a fight between UPS and the union representing its 340,000 drivers and package handlers. The union is asking to UPS to meet several contract demands, including better wages for part-time workers, elimination of excessive overtime, and an end to a two-tier wage system in which people doing the same job on different shifts are paid differently.

“We’re doing a practice picking to try to send a message to the company that these hardworking teamsters, who delivered record profits last year for this company, are eager and willing to go on strike if the company forces one, and it will be the company that forces one,” said Scott Sexton, business agent with Teamster Union Local 767.

The current contract will expire at the end of the month. If a deal isn’t reached, workers are prepared to take part in what’s expected to be the largest labor walkout since 1959. This would also be the first strike since the 15-day UPS strike of 1997.

“We’re ready to go 15 weeks or as long as it takes,” said Sexton, who took part in the 1997 strike. “We gave them to the pandemic. The company made a lot of money off the pandemic. These guys worked every day without a penny of hazard pay. Company made record profits last year. So now we want a strong contract, a fair contract, and we’re prepared to do whatever it takes.”

UPS union workers take part in a "practice picket" outside the UPS facility on Lyons Ave. in Tyler. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

East Texas UPS workers like Hugo Sanchez works 10- to 14-hour workdays Monday through Friday. Sanchez said it’s a physically demanding job, especially in the Texas heat.

“All we want to do is have decent working hours and not be out there till 9 or 10 o’clock at night,” Sanchez said. “Those trucks are like air fryers in the back. You can bring your lunch and keep it in the back of the truck and just stay warm all day.”

Along with better working conditions, workers like UPS driver James Holden are also asking for managers to stop following drivers and trust that longtime employees are doing their jobs correctly.

“I’ve been here for 36 years, and we’re trying to protect the younger workers so they can have a retirement later on in life and to support their family,” said Holden.

Negotiations ended Wednesday with both sides accusing each other of walking out. If a deal isn’t reached by the time the current contract ends on July 31, union workers are prepared to go on strike in August.

“We don’t want to strike, but we’re trying to demonstrate that we are prepared to do it for as long as it takes,” Sexton said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.