Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County

Affidavit: Boy weighed 15 pounds, had 13 fractures to arms and legs; suffered from cigarette burns to stomach, back and neck
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman jailed last month on allegations she assaulted her adult daughter also has been charged with causing severe injuries to her toddler son.

Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on first-degree felony injury to a child charges.

Waco police arrested Ruiz on June 16 on misdemeanor assault charges after a complaint she assaulted her adult daughter three days before. While Ruiz remained jailed on an immigration detainer, Waco police got another arrest warrant for her in late June that charged her with neglecting and injuring her 15-month-old son, an arrest affidavit alleges.

The boy, who was underweight and malnourished, was brought to the hospital June 16, the day Ruiz was jailed, by a “concerned third party,” the affidavit states. The boy weighed 15 pounds, had 13 fractures to his arms and legs and suffered from what police described as cigarette burns to his stomach, back and neck, the affidavit alleges.

The boy also had multiple bruises on his body, including one on his face, according to arrest records. Waco police interviewed Ruiz’s daughter, who denied knowledge of how her brother was injured, police reported.

A Waco police detective interviewed Ruiz at the county jail, and she acknowledged her son is underweight and said she hadn’t taken him to a doctor since he was about 3 months old, according to the arrest affidavit.

She said she was aware his leg had been hurting him for the past two months, but told the detective she didn’t seek medical care to avoid an investigation by Child Protective Services workers, the affidavit states.   

“She provided no explanation for his numerous fractures,” the affidavit alleges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

