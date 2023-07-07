Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

84,000 children’s bicycles recalled for risk of handlebars detaching

Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars...
Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars detaching, causing a risk of falls and injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.(CPSC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The company woom recalled approximately 84,000 of its Original Bicycles for a risk of handlebars detaching, posing a fall hazard for riders.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release that the recall includes all of the 2018-2021 model bikes, which were designed for riders from age 18 months to 14 years old. There have been 77 reports of the handlebar stem detaching or loosening, resulting in 19 injuries involving bruising, cuts or abrasions.

They were sold at woom.com, amazon.com and bicycle stores nationwide from September 2018 through March 2022 for between $200 and $530.

The bicycles were sold in six versions: balance bikes woom 1 and woom 1 Plus, as well as pedal bikes woom 2-6. They come in several colors, with “woom” on the front and sides.

The CPSC said people should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit. The company said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls to learn more about this and other recalls.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Murder suspect at large in San Augustine County, sheriff says
Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found, arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Angelina County man gets federal prison time for meth trafficking
Christopher Dolman
Lufkin police arrest 2 allegedly found with meth, crack during traffic stop
Heat-related illnesses rise in East Texas
Heat-related illnesses increasing in East Texas

Latest News

One suspect in an armed robbery spree was killed and an officer was injured in a shootout,...
Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
NYC tour bus driver who slammed into city bus gets ticket for running red light
LNL: Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 life sentences
Road sign encouraging invasive species prevention.
WebXtra: Texas game warden discusses invasive species prevention at Lake Sam Rayburn
WebXtra: Texas game warden discusses invasive species prevention at Lake Sam Rayburn