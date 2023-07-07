Gearing up for a hot and muggy weekend with a slight chance of a cooling downpour

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had a few sea breeze showers make their way up into deep east Texas today. Unfortunately, most of them fizzled out and lost steam once they tried to make their way across the Neches River.

The infamous heat dome will strengthen and move back over Texas by this weekend. However, it now appears that the center of the heat dome will be well to our west, which means it should not get nearly as hot and it will also allow us to see low-end rain chances remain in play for the next several days.

Less rain and more heat, though, may mean the return of heat advisories this weekend or early next week with daytime highs climbing into the middle 90′s and heat indices soaring back into the 105 to 110-degree range.

With the heat ridge centered out in west Texas early next week, that would put us back in a northwest flow aloft, which means that a few thunderstorms could try to sneak in from north Texas, very similar to what we saw in June. Therefore, we will keep in low-to-modest rain and thunderstorm opportunities on Sunday through Tuesday to account for any ripple or storm complex that may move into our part of the state from the northwest.

