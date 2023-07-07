Jarvis Christian University offers e-sports camp for gamers to hone skills
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Over the past few years, esports has become popular not just at home, but also on college and university campuses.
At Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins, students are having the opportunity to hone their skills at a camp, and also they’re learning what opportunities are out there for them after college.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.