Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Jose Altuve placed on injured list by Astros with left oblique discomfort

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve has been placed on the 10-day injured list with left oblique discomfort
Jose Altuve
Jose Altuve(Houston Astros Media Relations)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left oblique discomfort.

Altuve sat out the last two games after he was injured during batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Houston general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday the team didn’t believe the injury was serious but he didn’t expect him back before next week’s All-Star break. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Altuve said an MRI revealed that he had only a “minor strain” of his left oblique and that he hopes to return shortly after the break.

“So that's good news for me,” Altuve said. “But we've still got to do a lot of stuff to go back to 100%.”

Altuve missed four games in early June with a right oblique injury.

This is his second stint on the injured list this season. He sat out until May 19 after fracturing his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic. Altuve said dealing with multiple injuries this season has been difficult.

“It’s a nightmare,” he said. “Coming back from a big injury where I lost two months and then I keep missing games, but it’s out of my control. The only thing I can do is go out there and keep working hard because I know this is going to be over and I’m going to be 100% again and stay healthy the rest of the season.”

The eight-time All-Star is hitting .264 with six homers and 18 RBIs this season.

Infielder David Hensley was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Altuve's spot on the roster. Houston also recalled right-hander Ronel Blanco after left-hander Parker Mushinski was optioned to Sugar Land on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Murder suspect at large in San Augustine County, sheriff says
Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found, arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Angelina County man gets federal prison time for meth trafficking
Christopher Dolman
Lufkin police arrest 2 allegedly found with meth, crack during traffic stop
Heat-related illnesses rise in East Texas
Heat-related illnesses increasing in East Texas

Latest News

FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here’s what to know about the case
FILE- Mary Skinner inspects the rear end of a General Motors Chevrolet Cruze at Jamestown...
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for US and Mexican workers
Rodney Reed
Retrial denied for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says evidence proves he didn’t kill woman
Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night?
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings visit Los Angeles on 4-game road slide