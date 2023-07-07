Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering a woman and her child is found guilty on both counts.

After five years, of waiting, seven days of trial and roughly four hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles of two counts of murder in the killings of Grizelda and baby Dominic.

The murders were reported on April 9, 2018 when authorities found the bodies of a woman identified as Grizelda Hernandez, 27, and baby Dominic Hernandez, who was just a one-year-old at the time.

Over the span of just seven days, a total of 22 witnesses took the stand to go over the findings of the case.

Just some of those witnesses included, Angelica Hernandez, Grizelda’s sister, Dr. Antonio Rodriguez, Dominic’s doctor, Dr. Corinne Stern, the Webb County Medical Examiner, Border Patrol Agent Bradly Dennison, one of Burgos’ coworkers and Laredo Police Department Investigator Raimundo Garcia.

After listening to the testimonies of family members, medical examiner’s, Laredo Police investigators and coworkers close to Burgos, the jury returned a guilty verdict.

He faces up to 30 years to life in prison and even a possible death sentence.

