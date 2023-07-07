Partly cloudy today, more rain possible this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re closing out our work week with a forecast very similar to each day prior; hot, mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and a chance for showers and thunderstorms. This morning, temperatures are in the 70s, and we’ll warm into the upper 80s through the morning. This afternoon, highs will be in the mid 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, but like the last few days, many will stay dry. Shower and storm activity will come to an end around sunset, and then we’ll stay dry overnight. Temperatures cool into the 80s this evening, and then the 70s again overnight. Saturday’s forecast will be much the same, though the rain chance looks to be more spread throughout the day rather than isolated to the afternoon. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms near I-30 during the morning, then some scattered activity in Deep East Texas during the afternoon is possible. Rain chances will increase overnight into Sunday morning as we could see more showers and thunderstorms through the day Sunday. Many will stay dry this weekend, but some will see showers and thunderstorms, a good reminder that our KLTV and KTRE weather apps have live radar and Futurecast available for your use if you’re out this weekend. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid 90s during the afternoons, and we’ll start the mornings off with temperatures in the mid 70s. At least into the beginning of next week we’ll keep temperatures around where they’ve been, and chances for rain will continue into the start of next week as well. It does look like we could see a return to the upper 90s/near 100-degrees by the middle part of next week. Have a great Friday and weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.