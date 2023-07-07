Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Texas game warden discusses invasive species prevention at Lake Sam Rayburn

KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks with Game Warden Tim Walker at the upper portion of Lake Sam Rayburn about invasive species of plants and animals.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks with Game Warden Tim Walker at the upper portion of Lake Sam Rayburn about invasive species of plants and animals.

Walker gives examples of how organisms like Giant Salvinia and Zebra Mussels can negatively effect East Texas bodies of water, and how we can mitigate them.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Murder suspect at large in San Augustine County, sheriff says
Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found, arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Angelina County man gets federal prison time for meth trafficking
Christopher Dolman
Lufkin police arrest 2 allegedly found with meth, crack during traffic stop
Heat-related illnesses rise in East Texas
Heat-related illnesses increasing in East Texas

Latest News

WebXtra: Texas game warden discusses invasive species prevention at Lake Sam Rayburn
Divers in Lake Tahoe
WATCH: Divers help clear large amounts of litter from Lake Tahoe
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 7-7-23
Partly cloudy today, more rain possible this afternoon
Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter
East Texas animal shelters see large increase in strays after July Fourth