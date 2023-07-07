Zavalla Police searching for 2 suspects in multi-county string of diesel thefts

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Two men have been linked to several counts of diesel thefts across at least three Deep East Texas counties.

According to the Zavalla Police Department, the suspects were found to have stolen 600 gallons of diesel valued at $2,039 from a Zavalla gas station around 10:30 p.m. July 3. One man was wearing a blue cap and dark hoodie with reflective stripes, and the other was wearing a dark cap with a yellow and black shirt with reflective stripes, police say. The men drove a white flatbed pickup and a white utility truck, and both suspects reportedly appeared to be Hispanic.

The police report described a method of theft similar to what is known as “pulsar tampering,” in which the part of the fuel pump that monitors the amount of fuel is damaged in order to show less gallons than are truly dispensed. In this case, the men reportedly pried open the pump, removed a gear, and replaced it with a simple yellow plastic device which seemed to slow the pump’s count.

Image of the device used to tamper with the Zavalla fuel pump. (City of Zavalla)

In the security footage provided by the Zavalla gas station, the men can be seen breaking into the fuel pumps forcefully, then filling their trucks’ tanks. After this, they fill large reservoirs sitting in the truck beds before leaving the scene. In other cases of diesel pump tampering, this type of operation has resulted in thieves being charged 1/20 of the marked price, allowing them to resell at a massive profit.

According to the Zavalla police report, the July 3 suspect vehicles match those used in similar thefts in Titus County and the city of Crockett, leading authorities to suspect the two men in all three instances of theft. Credit cards were used in the transaction, but there are no names associated with the cards according to police.

Anyone with information about the diesel thieves can reach out to the Zavalla Police Department at 936-897-2001, or the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and Crockett Police Department.

