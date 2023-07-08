Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Bobcat rescued after driver finds it stuck under hood

Authorities in Arizona rescued a bobcat that was stuck in a car.
Authorities in Arizona rescued a bobcat that was stuck in a car.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA BEND, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man picked up an extra passenger on his way to work recently, KPHO reports.

The man was driving to work in Gila Bend, Arizona, when he unknowingly hit a bobcat.

When he parked his car, he heard a strange noise from under his hood. When he opened the hood, he was shocked to see two eyes staring right at him.

He quickly discovered that the additional passenger was a bobcat stuck in his engine compartment.

Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Game and Fish officials showed up to help rescue the bobcat and remove it from the engine compartment.

The bobcat was sedated and eventually rescued from the engine with no injuries. Wildlife officials released the animal back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic slowed by 18-wheeler crash on Loop 287 in Lufkin
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival
Left to right: Wayne Burton Land, JC Lee Kirby, 38
2 inmates escape from Bowie County jail
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Images of the suspects and the trucks used in the alleged thefts.
Zavalla Police searching for 2 suspects in multi-county string of diesel thefts

Latest News

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at Flex LTD, Thursday, July 6,...
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
‘Miracle pup’: Dog with 200+ ticks saved by Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament