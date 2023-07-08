4-star WR Aeryn Hampton of Daingerfield picks Longhorns over Crimson Tide

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Daingerfield ISD wide receiver and defensive back Aeryn Hampton has committed to the Longhorns.

Hampton has been courted by a number of universities, and had narrowed his decision down to the Crimson Tide or the Longhorns. Tonight, he announced his choice to stay in the Lone Star State and play for the University of Texas after his senior year at Daingerfield.

Sports Director Michael Coleman is with Hampton’s family this evening, and will have a full report on the news at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.