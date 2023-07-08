Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Some showers and thunderstorms will remain possible across our northern counties this evening as a larger cluster of storms continues to fire off closer to the Red River. Severe threats are fairly limited, but a few storms could produce some stronger winds as well as lots of lightning and heavy rainfall, so please be weather alert tonight. This unsettled weather pattern takes better hold over portions of East Texas on Sunday and Monday, with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout each day. Just like with this evening’s storms, any stronger thunderstorm that can form tomorrow or Monday will be capable of isolated damaging winds, pocket-change sized hail, and plenty of lightning, so please have somewhere indoors you can get to quickly if you have any outdoor events planned. Afternoon highs will see quite the spread for the next couple of days, as most of this scattered rain will favor the northern half of ETX, meaning we’ll likely see temps ranging anywhere from the upper 80s to the middle-upper 90s from north to south during the heat of the day. Scattered rain will remain possible on Tuesday, although with lower coverage than on Sunday and Monday, then skies essentially totally dry out for the remainder of next week, leading to another quick jump in afternoon highs and a few spots getting very close to 100 degrees Thursday through Saturday.

