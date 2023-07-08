Sleep In Heavenly Peace College Station builds 1,000th bed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An organization making sure every child in the BCS area has a bed to sleep on hit a major milestone Saturday morning.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace College Station constructed its 1,000th bed as a group.

Community volunteers came together to build 43 beds to put them over the 1,000 mark.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace College Station Chapter President George Nelson says the feat would not have been possible with out support from the community.

“They’ve been donating wood, supplies, monetary donations, bedding donations. It’s been great,” said Nelson.

The organization said it will start working on distributing the beds over the next few weeks.

