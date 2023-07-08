Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas A&M asking for volunteers to be in its PSA commercial

(WKYT)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -If you want to be on TV, Texas A&M is shooting its PSA commercial next week.

They are looking for volunteers to come out and be a part of the crowd scenes. They want to fill the scenes with Texas A&M students, alumni, parents, and all-around enthusiasts for Texas A&M.

The shoots are happening on July 12th and 13th.

Sign up here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic slowed by 18-wheeler crash on Loop 287 in Lufkin
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival
Left to right: Wayne Burton Land, JC Lee Kirby, 38
2 inmates escape from Bowie County jail
Images of the suspects and the trucks used in the alleged thefts.
Zavalla Police searching for 2 suspects in multi-county string of diesel thefts
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

The plants need special care to make it through the summer heat.
SFA Gardens staff prepare plants to survive summer heat
WebXtra: SFA Gardens staff prepare plants to survive summer heat
Tonight, he announced his choice to stay in the Lone Star State and play for the University of...
4-star WR Aeryn Hampton of Daingerfield picks Longhorns over Crimson Tide
Hidden time capsule found in old Mineola post office to be opened July 8
Hidden time capsule found in old Mineola post office to be opened July 8
WATCH: Jesse Schroeder's goodbye to East Texas
WATCH: Jesse Schroeder's goodbye to East Texas