Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Girls softball, Dixie League baseball in full swing at Longview’s Lear Park

Paris team manager Bronson Brown and tournament organizer Wes Skelton talk about making sure that fun and safety are both part of the game.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Braving the blistering temperatures, it was “play ball” at one East Texas sports park this weekend.

At Longview’s Lear Park Sports Complex, girls softball and Dixie League baseball were in full swing, with everyone trying to stay cool under the summer sun.

As the girls were in league play, the Dixie Leaguers were all playing for a chance at going to a Dixie League world series. With dozens of games scheduled, the heat was taken into consideration as managers and moms made sure the kids kept hydrated in the heat.

Teams from as far away as Houston and Paris converged at Lear for the elimination series. Paris team manager Bronson Brown and tournament organizer Wes Skelton talk about making sure that fun and safety are part of the game for kids.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twiga came to the Ellen Trout Zoo in 2008.
Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo says Twiga, world’s oldest giraffe in captivity, has died
Traffic slowed by 18-wheeler crash on Loop 287 in Lufkin
Left to right: Wayne Burton Land, 39, and JC Lee Kirby, 38
2 inmates escape from Bowie County jail
Images of the suspects and the trucks used in the alleged thefts.
Zavalla Police searching for 2 suspects in multi-county string of diesel thefts
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Nationals and Rangers meet in series rubber match
Texas Rangers
Candelario and Meneses HRs help Nats snap 5-game skid with a win over AL West-leading Rangers
FILE - San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich points from the bench are during the second half...
Popovich, NBA’s winningest coach, signs 5-year contract to remain Spurs coach and president
Texas Rangers
Nationals take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers