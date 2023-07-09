Man charged after dead body found in garment bag in SD apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A South Dakota man is facing charges in connection to the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found in his apartment, partially inside a garment bag.

A wellness check conducted by a Southeastern Behavioral Health caseworker Wednesday morning led to the discovery of a man’s body in a large garment bag in his bedroom.

Police identified the deceased as 63-year-old Nigussie Bulti. He is believed to have been dead for roughly a week before being discovered, KSFY reports.

When the investigation began, 29-year-old Morningstar Jewett, the suspect in Bulti’s death, was already behind bars due to an arrest on unrelated charges Tuesday.

Jewett is charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to Sioux Falls Police Lt. Nick Butler, who is in charge of the department’s Crimes Against Persons section.

Police say 29-year-old Morningstar Jewett is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the death of 63-year-old Nigussie Bulti. (Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

Court documents state the incident occurred on June 30.

A search warrant was conducted inside the apartment building, and evidence helped police develop Jewett as a suspect. The 29-year-old allegedly admitted to assaulting Bulti with a piece of wood and stomping on his head until he was unconscious.

The preliminary results from the autopsy conducted Thursday showed that this was a homicide, but any charging decision would ultimately fall to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“We work very closely with them to determine what charges are appropriate,” Butler said. “In some cases, those decisions also lie in a grand jury’s decision, too. So, we’ll need to let that play out.”

This is the first homicide in the city of Sioux Falls so far this year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.