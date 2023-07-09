Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Our Sunday starts off with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms. Early this morning there are thunderstorms moving out of Oklahoma that may move through the northern half of East Texas during the first half of the day. It is possible these thunderstorms may be strong to severe, mainly due to strong wind and possibly some small hail. We may then see a lull in shower/storm activity for a few hours from late morning through the early afternoon before more showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. As with the morning storms, it is possible we could see a couple stronger storms this afternoon with a wind and hail threat. For those that don’t see rain today, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. However, those who see rain and clouds today may only warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will decrease into the evening, though we could see some development of showers overnight/early Monday morning. We’ll keep chances in the forecast for Monday, though slightly lower chances/less coverage is expected. We’ll also keep rain in the forecast for Tuesday, then the rest of the week looks dry. Wednesday through Friday will be hot and mostly sunny days. We may be lucky enough to get a breeze to help make things feel a bit cooler, but highs will still be in the upper 90s with heat indices (“feels like”) in the 100s. By the closing of next weekend, low chances for rain may return to the forecast but that is still a week away and uncertainty remains. If you’ll be out and about this afternoon, please make sure to remain weather alert. Our KLTV and KTRE weather apps have a handful of great resources for you, download it today if you haven’t already. Have a great Sunday!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

