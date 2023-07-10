Detectives arrest suspect in Smith Co. nightclub stabbing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a weekend stabbing at Smith County night club is now in custody.

Abiel Alberto Correa, 61, was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Recommended bond was set at $300 thousand, according to Smith County judicial records.

Late Saturday, detectives were called to the Flamingo Club on Farm to Market Road 14, south of Interstate 20, after a reported stabbing.

The suspect was believed to have been walking north on FM 14, as deputies spent much of the day Sunday searching the vicinity.

The unidentified victim was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler, where they were last known to be stable.

RELATED:

+ Smith County residents urged to take caution as authorities search for stabbing suspect

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.