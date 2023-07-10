Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
District judge to request Angelina commissioners conduct new courthouse study

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A state district judge will ask the Angelina County Commissioners Court to begin researching what it will take to build a new courthouse building.

217th District Judge Robert Inselmann will speak to the commissioners court on Tuesday about the about the possibility of conducting a study regarding said construction. The current courthouse was originally constructed in 1955 (with an addition completed in 1978).

“It’s probably in desperate need of a lot of work,” Inselmann said. “What we’ve done in the past is just patching over what needs to be redone completely.”

Inselmann said in the decades that he’s been working in and around the courthouse, there has always been talk about renovations. But now, he says, is the time to act.

“I’m not an architect, I’m not a builder. That’s just my opinion. We need to do something. We need to at least look into it,” he said. “If not now, when? I’ve been sitting in this courthouse for 16 years. I’ve been practicing law since 1988 here, and we’ve talked redoing this courthouse for the last 30 years.”

The necessity, he said, comes not just from decades of wear and tear on the building, but how county business has simply outgrown the current structure.

“We can’t have jury selection in 217th courtroom because it’s too small. The parking is terrible,” Inselmann said. “We cannot have more than one jury going at one time because there is not enough parking downtown. It doesn’t function as well as it should.”

