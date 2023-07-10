Eye and skin protection from UV exposure

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - UV indexes are found to be higher in the summer than at any other time in the year, and too much exposure can pose a danger to your eyes and skin if not appropriately protected.

‘This summer, don’t neglect your eyes in the bright sun,’ said ophthalmologist Anna Lehmann.

While everyone is outside enjoying summer activities this season, we are exposing ourselves to the UV light, said Lehmann. “The u-v spectrum of light is outside the visible light spectrum, but is the kind of light that can actually damage our bodies.”

Lehmann said the best way to protect ourselves is by pairing a hat and sunglasses to reduce exposure. Lehmann also explained different eye colors can be more sensitive than others.

“If you have a lot of pigment and a lot of dark blocking all of that light, less is going to enter the eyes, versus someone with has little pigment, like a blue eye person, much more of that light is going to enter the eye, and they may find they may have more trouble in bright sunlight,” said Lehmann.

Damages to the eye may include pterygium, “when the white part of the eye almost looks like it’s growing onto the clear part of the eye,” and eyelid skin cancer, said Lehmann. “If you notice a bump on your eyelid, a change to your eyelid, or a growth where your eyelashes are missing or bleeding or crusting, that would be a very important reason to come in and get evaluated.

Dr. Michaela Overturf said July and August are when UV indexes are at their highest peaks.

Overturf explained SPF stands for sun protection factor. The number beside it indicates how well the sunscreen protects the skin against sunburn.” Say when you go outside without sun protection, if it usually takes you 20 minutes to burn, something that’s an SPF 15 will potentially give you 50 times the amount of protection,” she said.

Physician Assistant Brandi Hernandez said choosing the right kind of clothing material can help if you are going out in the sun. “Ideally, something like polyester, which has a chemical coating to protect from the UV radiation that penetrates through clothing, will be beneficial.”

Lastly, if you notice changes to your eyesight or skin, you should seek medical attention immediately.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.