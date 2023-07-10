Jasper bullrider finishes first at Utah rodeo

VERNAL, Utah (KLTV) - A Jasper man took home almost $10,000 after finishing first at a rodeo in Utah.

Braden Richardson scored a 93.5 on the bull Powder River Rodeo’s Heater and won $9,552 at Dinosaur Roundup in Vernal, Utah. He is also currently in sixth place at Rooftop Rodeo in Estes, Colorado.

Richardson’s ride is the highest score in a PRCA bullriding event this season, according to Wrangler Network.

A Mount Pleasant cowboy has clinched a first-place finish at the Rooftop Rodeo. Kincade Henry turned in a 10.1-second time in tie-down roping, good for a second place finish in the first round and a $1,341 check. He’s currently in second place in the second round with an 11.9 time. Henry said he has clinched the average win as the second round ends Monday night.

Kincade Henry placed high in both rounds.

Below are results from other East Texas performers at rodeos from the weekend:

Jeff Askey of Athens finished second in the third round of bullriding at Calgary Stampede. He scored an 84.5 and won $5,500.

Cooper Davis of Jasper finished second in the second round of bullriding at Calgary Stampede. He scored an 86 and won $7,583.

Heath Thomas of Hemphill finished in a ninth-place tie in steer wrestling at the Dinosaur Roundup. He won $1,034.

Lightning Aguilera of Athens won $1,086 for a second-place finish in the first round of team roping with a time of 4.9. He also won $534 for finishing fifth in the first round at Rooftop with a 4.8. He is currently at fifth place in the average there.

Shelley Morgan of Canton is currently in first place in barrel racing at Rooftop with a 15.84.

Logan Cook of Alto won $667 and scored a 79 in saddle bronc riding at Heart of the North Rodeo in Spooner, Wisconsin. He also won $2,812 for a third-place finish in Hamel, Minnesota.

Wacey Hathcock of Sulphur Springs won $291 after finishing in a three-way tie for third place in saddle bronc riding at Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Treyson Antonick of Overton won $468 after finishing second in saddlebronc riding at the Chas B. Davis Memorial in Ringgold, Georgia.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.