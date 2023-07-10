Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Jasper bullrider finishes first at Utah rodeo

Rodeo
Rodeo(MGN)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNAL, Utah (KLTV) - A Jasper man took home almost $10,000 after finishing first at a rodeo in Utah.

Braden Richardson scored a 93.5 on the bull Powder River Rodeo’s Heater and won $9,552 at Dinosaur Roundup in Vernal, Utah. He is also currently in sixth place at Rooftop Rodeo in Estes, Colorado.

Richardson’s ride is the highest score in a PRCA bullriding event this season, according to Wrangler Network.

A Mount Pleasant cowboy has clinched a first-place finish at the Rooftop Rodeo. Kincade Henry turned in a 10.1-second time in tie-down roping, good for a second place finish in the first round and a $1,341 check. He’s currently in second place in the second round with an 11.9 time. Henry said he has clinched the average win as the second round ends Monday night.

Kincade Henry placed high in both rounds.

Below are results from other East Texas performers at rodeos from the weekend:

Jeff Askey of Athens finished second in the third round of bullriding at Calgary Stampede. He scored an 84.5 and won $5,500.

Cooper Davis of Jasper finished second in the second round of bullriding at Calgary Stampede. He scored an 86 and won $7,583.

Heath Thomas of Hemphill finished in a ninth-place tie in steer wrestling at the Dinosaur Roundup. He won $1,034.

Lightning Aguilera of Athens won $1,086 for a second-place finish in the first round of team roping with a time of 4.9. He also won $534 for finishing fifth in the first round at Rooftop with a 4.8. He is currently at fifth place in the average there.

Shelley Morgan of Canton is currently in first place in barrel racing at Rooftop with a 15.84.

Logan Cook of Alto won $667 and scored a 79 in saddle bronc riding at Heart of the North Rodeo in Spooner, Wisconsin. He also won $2,812 for a third-place finish in Hamel, Minnesota.

Wacey Hathcock of Sulphur Springs won $291 after finishing in a three-way tie for third place in saddle bronc riding at Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Treyson Antonick of Overton won $468 after finishing second in saddlebronc riding at the Chas B. Davis Memorial in Ringgold, Georgia.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twiga came to the Ellen Trout Zoo in 2008.
Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo says Twiga, world’s oldest giraffe in captivity, has died
FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Texas shooting
Lt. Gov. Patrick, Speaker Phelan say agreement reached on property tax cuts
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday,...
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem

Latest News

Framber Valdez
Blue Jays’ Romano replaces Astros’ Valdez on American League All-Star roster
Schools across East Texas experiencing referee shortages for upcoming football season
Teams from as far away as Houston and Paris converged at Lear for the elimination series.
Girls softball, Dixie League baseball in full swing at Longview’s Lear Park
Texas Rangers
Nationals and Rangers meet in series rubber match