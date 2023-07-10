KTRE anchor Jesse Schroeder says farewell to East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Our friend and colleague, KTRE evening anchor Jesse Schroeder is heading back to his Alma Mater to teach communications at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

We’re going to miss him in our newsroom!

Jesse wanted to say farewell to everyone in the community, as well introduce you to his successor at the anchor desk, Noemy Sanchez. Click the video above to watch their conversation.

Yesterday was my last day at KTRE/KLTV. I am so lucky to have gotten to work with these amazing people for the time I did. All the best! Posted by Jesse Schroeder on Saturday, July 8, 2023

