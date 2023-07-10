Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lindale woman killed in rollover near Hubbard

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUBBARD, Texas (KWTX) - Jennie Frasier, 52, of Lindale, Texas, died at the scene of a rollover July 9 after the tire of a Ford E350 blew out.

The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. on SH-31, approximately four miles west of Hubbard.

Texas DPS troopers said the driver of a Ford E350 traveling eastbound lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and overturned after experiencing a tire blowout.

Frasier, a passenger riding in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver and five other passengers were transported to surrounding hospitals to be treated for a possible injuries.

“The investigation is active and ongoing,” DPS said.

State troopers reminded Texans to “grab the wheel firmly, take your foot off the gas, and move to a safe location” during a tire blowout.

“Never swerve, accelerate, slam on your brakes, or make any other sudden movements if you suspect you’ve got a flat tire or have experienced a blowout.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

