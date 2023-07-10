One more shot at rain on Tuesday before it turns hot and dry for the rest of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of outflow boundaries and minor disturbances rotating around the heat dome in west Texas will keep a 30% chance of rain and thunder in the forecast for Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be hot and muggy with highs in the middle 90′s.

The ridge of high pressure will get slightly closer to us by mid-week. Even though it will not be directly centered overhead, it will be close enough to have more of an influence on our weather this week as it becomes hot and dry going forward.

Unfortunately, with more heat and virtually no rain beyond Tuesday, we will be heating up even more as daytime highs soar into the upper 90′s. Heat index values will also be climbing into that 105-110-degree range, which means heat advisories will be coming back out for our part of the state.

You can say the July Fry is back and will be here to stay as prospects for rain look bleak going into the near future. This could lead to worsening drought conditions as our soil moisture content becomes more depleted with each passing week that we do not receive beneficial and timely rainfall.

