12 arrested in connection with Polk County cockfighting ring

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - 12 arrests were made Sunday in connection with a cockfighting ring in Leggett.

According to a report by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, officers were tipped off about a location where the cockfighting ring was active. Upon arrival in Leggett, deputies and detectives found numerous people and vehicles on-scene as several subjects allegedly attempted to flee on foot into the woods.

More than two dozen roosters were seized during a raid on a cockfighting ring in Polk County. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

A search warrant was obtained for the property and investigators reported seizing 31 roosters, two of which were dead and another three buried in the ground, apparently from previous fights.

12 arrests were made and 14 vehicles were towed from the property. All 12 were charged with cockfighting, with additional charges possible.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.