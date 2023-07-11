Dangerous heat levels make an unwelcome return to deep east Texas this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We did have some added cloud cover today, but that does not help the cause of missing out on some much-needed rainfall for those lawns, gardens, and green belts that are starting to really dry out and lose their moisture content at this point.

We will hang on to a 20% chance of rain for early this evening before those odds fade away with the setting sun, giving way to partly cloudy, warm, and muggy conditions overnight with lows not much below 80-degrees.

The ridge of high pressure will get slightly closer to us by mid-week. Even though it will not be directly centered overhead, it will be close enough to have more of an influence on our weather this week as it becomes hot and dry going forward under mostly sunny skies.

Unfortunately, with more heat and virtually no rain on the horizon, we will be heating up even more as daytime highs soar into the upper 90′s, to around 100-degrees.

We have yet to hit the century mark officially at the Angelina County Airport thus far this summer, but that may be in jeopardy later this week as we make a serious run at 100-degrees on the thermometer.

Heat index values will also be climbing into that 105-110-degree range, which means heat advisories will likely be extended each day for the foreseeable future.

