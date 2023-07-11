Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lubbock teen sentenced to 30 years for May 2021 drive-by shooting

Officers arrested 17-year-old Jamez Sanchez for aggravated assault at approximately 3 p.m. June...
Officers arrested 17-year-old Jamez Sanchez for aggravated assault at approximately 3 p.m. June 28 in the 500 block of 53rd Street.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Judge Douglas Freitag sentenced a teen to 30 years in prison Tuesday for a deadly drive-by shooting of a 69-year-old man back in May 2021.

19-year-old Jamez Sanchez pled guilty in the 140th District Court Wednesday, July 5. He pled guilty to aggravated assault with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Sanchez must serve half his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two arrested in connection to May 9 fatal shooting

On May 9, 2021, officers were called to reports of shots fired near North Quaker and Clovid Rd. That’s where investigators found at least three homes with gunshot damage. The next day, Willard Justice Jr., 69, was found dead inside his home after a check welfare call in connection to the shooting.

A second suspect, 22-year-old Leo Conteras, was also charged in the shooting and is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man
Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man
Lt. Gov. Patrick, Speaker Phelan say agreement reached on property tax cuts
Joshua Lowery
Authorities recover stolen vehicle in Jasper County
Top row from left: Elmer Morales, Enli Ponce, Guadalupe Castrejon, Jennifer Groth, Marcelo...
12 arrested in connection with Polk County cockfighting ring
Twiga came to the Ellen Trout Zoo in 2008.
Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo says Twiga, world’s oldest giraffe in captivity, has died

Latest News

WebXtra: Proposed $43.5M would cover funding for fire stations, airport, parks
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
Severe storms dropped torrential rain in Pennsylvania on Sunday, prompting flood warnings....
Road closures caused by flooding in Lebanon, Pennsylvania
New York State Police rescue motorists stuck in flooded roadway
New York State Police rescue motorists stuck in flooded roadway
State police said some two dozen state roads were closed by 10 a.m. Monday due to flooding....
Severe flooding in Hartwood, Vermont